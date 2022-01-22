Fishermen & boaters greatly benefit from new app created by UA students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - In the Gulf of Mexico, fishermen and boaters are likely singing the praises of University of Alabama students - specifically those students who created a special kind of app for nautical life.

Imagine you’re in the Gulf. You need information pertaining to weather, boating safety and fishing.

Dr. Gary Spurrier and his team of Management Information Systems students spread out over three semesters, created what you might call a ‘one-stop shop’ app and it’s right there at their finger tips, key information before the fishermen even leave the dock. The information has always been there, but the difference here is UA students combined it in such a way boaters don’t have to spend time looking at several apps to get what they need.

“One of the features of the app, as well, it also contains all the locations of the Coast Guard stations as well as radio frequency and phone numbers all around the Gulf of Mexico networks with or without cell service, so definitely radio someone with the app can find somebody to help you,” said MIS student Sam Barnes.

“At UA MIS, every student ends up with a Capstone project where we form our students in groups of 5 or 6 and we do real work for real clients and try to deliver something of value proper application such as this,” said Dr. Gary Spurrier, University of Alabama Asst. Professor of Management Information Systems.

“And so this has a profound personal impact on them, which is kind of cool to see. It will be something they’ll use going forward,” said Barnes.

The new design and creation of this app was made possible by the Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant.

Here are the apps created and deployed by Dr. Spurrier’s MIS students:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/awi-mapp/id1564134784

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=edu.ua.awi.mapp&hl=en_US&gl=US

