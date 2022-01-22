FIRST ALERT: A cold air mass settles over the region with clear, cold conditions for the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cold northerly winds are continuing to funnel Arctic air into the region this morning. The mostly clear but cold conditions will persist through the afternoon with highs struggling to reach 40-degrees in most locations. Another cold night is ahead with lows dipping below 25-degrees again by sunrise Sunday morning and highs Sunday a few degrees warmer, near 50 in most areas but still below normal for the end of January.

First Alert (Fred Hunter WBRC)

Our next weather maker will begin taking shape along The Texas Coast by Monday and track rapidly north and east across The Deep South. This system is expected to produce widespread rain on the northern edge of the developing area of low pressure as it track across the state. Even with the return for precipitation chances surface temperatures do not favor any wintry precipitation at this time.

The return of more cold air will mostly likely follow but not until the Gulf system moves out of our area but there is the possibility for a return to some wintry precipitation late next week but for now long-range forecast models show another Polar air mass settling over the region bringing more cool, dry weather going into the second half of the week

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.