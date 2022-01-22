Deputies searching for three people involved in store robbery on Gary Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, January 21, two men robbed a drug store on Gary Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say at approximately 5:05 p.m., two men armed with pistols entered the drug store in the 5900 block of Gary Avenue in Fairfield and demanded cash from the store clerk.

During the incident, a store employee shot at the offenders and one of the offenders shot at the employee.

No one was injured during the offense.

The offenders were picked up by a third person driving a black Nissan Sedan, and deputies say they are still searching for the offenders.

Deputies say if anyone has information about this incident, call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

