Councilor encourages teens to run in neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may see a Birmingham City Councilor on TikTok soon with an encouraging message for teenagers in the city.

Councilor J.T. Moore says most teenagers probably don’t realize they can join their neighborhood association at just 16 years old, and can be a neighborhood president or other officer at 18.

Moore says its an opportunity for teenagers to learn the vast information current neighborhood leaders have while taking action to change their neighborhoods.

“The truth of the matter is our young people do have ideas,” says Moore. “They do have, opinions about what they think should be done in our neighborhoods, and nobody has shared with them about how they can get involved on this level.”

Moore has been attached to efforts to reach youth, from interning at the Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services, to mentoring students at the A.G. Gaston Boys and Club. He suggests teens could make considerable change if they just realized the opportunity available to them.

“I think it would just be a really cool thing for a teenager to be the SGA president in their high school, but then also serve as a neighborhood association president in their community.”

Moore will be starting his social media campaign in the coming weeks.

