LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Councilor encourages teens to run in neighborhoods

12 surprising Birmingham facts that you need to know
Councilor encourages teens to run in neighborhoods(tcw-wbrc)
By Steve Crocker
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may see a Birmingham City Councilor on TikTok soon with an encouraging message for teenagers in the city.

Councilor J.T. Moore says most teenagers probably don’t realize they can join their neighborhood association at just 16 years old, and can be a neighborhood president or other officer at 18.

Moore says its an opportunity for teenagers to learn the vast information current neighborhood leaders have while taking action to change their neighborhoods.

“The truth of the matter is our young people do have ideas,” says Moore. “They do have, opinions about what they think should be done in our neighborhoods, and nobody has shared with them about how they can get involved on this level.”

Moore has been attached to efforts to reach youth, from interning at the Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services, to mentoring students at the A.G. Gaston Boys and Club. He suggests teens could make considerable change if they just realized the opportunity available to them.

“I think it would just be a really cool thing for a teenager to be the SGA president in their high school, but then also serve as a neighborhood association president in their community.”

Moore will be starting his social media campaign in the coming weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
Cheryl A. Hickmon
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National President dies following recent illness
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
The district will transition to remote starting Friday, January 21 through Tuesday, January 25.
All Shelby Co. Schools temporarily transitioning to remote learning

Latest News

Lawmakers could decide next week on how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars from the...
State lawmakers could vote on broadband, other funds next week
For the past week, Kate Davis has been doing what she can to help keep kids and staff healthy...
Hoover mom raising money to keep classrooms healthy
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
Lawmakers could spend Rescue Plan fund to expand broadband
Lawmakers could spend Rescue Plan fund to expand broadband