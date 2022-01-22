Cold weather reminders for your home

TUSCALOOSA Ala, (WBRC) - It will get cold again Friday night, and with that, we hope you’re warm and toasty as we soldier on through the winter. The freezing temperatures should remind us to make sure our heating system is in working order.

We got a reminder Friday that it pays to spend the money to maintain your heating and cooling system every single year.

Jonathan Bradberry says the majority of his customers do, in fact, spend the necessary funds on maintenance, maintenance that typically costs anywhere from $150 to $200. A small price to pay for preventive medicine.

“If you have fireplaces, if you’re not using them, make sure the flues are closed,” said Bradberry, who is the President of Bradberry Service Company in Tuscaloosa.

Just in the last two weeks, Bradberry has seen about a 30% increase in the number of service calls.

“Most of the time, the system may not be heating as good as it normally does. Some have gone out completely, but usually it’s just minor problems. Windows and doors that are not sealed properly, those are good to check,” said Bradberry.

Jonathan Bradberry is not the only one with good advice.

“We want to make sure everybody has all the safety information they need,” said Tuscaloosa Fire Department PIO Holly Whigham.

Whigham strongly recommends anyone with a space heater to keep clothing away from it and don’t use an extension cord to plug them in. Always, always use a wall socket.

“It can only be plugged into the wall. The power cords and extension cords can’t handle the watts coming through,” said Whigham.

‘Tis the season. It’s winter and it’s cold. Stay warm and safe by planning ahead.

The Tuscaloosa Fire Department says it had two heating-related calls around Thanksgiving last year. This would also be a good time also to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.