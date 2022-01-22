LawCall
ALEA: 2 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered following pursuit off I-59

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said they recovered a stolen Honda, stolen firearm and a 21 year old and juvenile were arrested Friday afternoon.

Troopers said at approximately 1:39 p.m. troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2021 Honda Accord that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 59 near the 97 mile marker.

Troopers said the driver refused to stop and continued traveling in the southbound direction before exiting at the 79 mile marker onto U.S. 11. The driver left the roadway and struck a ditch. Three people got out of the car and ran off.

A Juvenile and Rylan Lewis, 21, of Lauderdale, Miss. were arrested. The third person remains at large.

The Honda was discovered to be stolen, and a stolen firearm was discovered at the scene of the crash.

Agents with ALEA’S State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Aviation unit, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit and the Vance Police Department all assisted with the arrests. Charges are pending. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

