LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

FILE - Passengers wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus rest at Pudong...
FILE - Passengers wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus rest at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, on July 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States moved Friday to block 44 flights to the U.S. by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by U.S. airlines.

The Transportation Department order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over COVID-19 restrictions.

China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus. The U.S. maintains that China’s actions violated a treaty over access to each country by the other country’s airlines.

The Transportation Department said that China’s move to block 44 flights by U.S. carriers was “adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department.”

The department said that China’s regulations are unfair because passengers who test negative for the virus before their flight but positive up to seven days later can result in future flights being canceled.

The U.S. order limits flights between Jan. 30 and March 29 by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.

The dispute over flights goes back to 2020 and the early days of the pandemic. In 2020, the Trump administration backed down from a threat to block four Chinese airlines after China agreed to let United and Delta operate a limited number of flights.

The spat flared again in August 2021, when the U.S. Transportation Department limited the number of passengers on some Chinese flights to the U.S. after China imposed similar limits on United. In December, Delta blamed new Chinese restrictions when a plane bound for Shanghai returned to Seattle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl A. Hickmon
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National President dies following recent illness
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Bridge to close to vehicles until replaced
Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Bridge in Birmingham to restrict vehicle traffic
UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human
Brain-dead human receives first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney from UAB

Latest News

SBA disaster loan deadline approaching in Alabama
Hueytown Police say a juvenile is in custody after shooting at officers on Friday.
Juvenile arrested in Hueytown after firing shots at officers
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School is now open for enrollment to students, as it...
Open enrollment underway for Alabama Aerosapce and Aviation High School
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook