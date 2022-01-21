LawCall
SBA disaster loan deadline approaching in Alabama

(Richard Lewis)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reminds businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters the deadline for a physical disaster loan is Feb. 21, 2022.

Anyone in the declared counties in Alabama with damages caused by severe storms and flooding on Oct. 6-7, 2021 should apply for a physical disaster loan by the deadline.

The disaster declaration covers Jefferson and Shelby counties in Alabama, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA EIDLs: Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Coosa, Saint Clair, Talladega, Tuscaloosa and Walker in Alabama.

For one-on-one assistance in completing their applications and to answer questions about the disaster loan program business owners are invited to visit the SBA Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Hoover.

SBA Business Recovery Center (BRC)

  • Jefferson County Hoover Recreation Center
  • Board Room 600
  • Municipal Drive Hoover, AL
  • Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (CT)

