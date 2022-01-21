BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Peyton Bethune!

Peyton is a senior at Minor High School with a 3.75 GPA. He is Student Council President, Choir President, and Minor’s Mr. Senior for this year. Outside of school, he volunteers through Phi Gamma Rho and is District Chair for Young Voters of Alabama. He is always motivated, responsible, and devoted to giving his best.

Peyton, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union

