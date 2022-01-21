LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Rising Star: Peyton Bethune

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Peyton Bethune!

Peyton is a senior at Minor High School with a 3.75 GPA. He is Student Council President, Choir President, and Minor’s Mr. Senior for this year. Outside of school, he volunteers through Phi Gamma Rho and is District Chair for Young Voters of Alabama. He is always motivated, responsible, and devoted to giving his best.

Peyton, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Police investigating homicide after two people found dead in Helena
Leeds drug bust
Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
How to order at-home COVID tests online
Birmingham woman orders FREE at-home COIVD-19 tests, urges others to do the same
OYS investigation on contract mistake
Couple loses $1,100 over salesman’s mistake

Latest News

Betty White Challenge
Betty White Challenge having impacts around Birmingham
Despite being shuttered during the pandemic, folks can still help the Birmingham Civil Rights...
Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument receives federal grant to expand educational programs
Rising Star - Peyton Bethune
Rising Star - Peyton Bethune
We’re getting an update on the flooding repairs in Hoover after some areas received more than...
City of Hoover asking those impacted by historic flooding to apply for FEMA assistance by Feb. 21