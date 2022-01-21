LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Open enrollment underway for Alabama Aerosapce and Aviation High School

The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School is now open for enrollment to students, as it...
The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School is now open for enrollment to students, as it prepares to open its doors in August. The school is also looking to hire teachers for it’s first year.(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School is now open for enrollment to students, as it prepares to open its doors in August. The school is also looking to hire teachers for it’s first year.

The school, which is for 9th through 12th graders, is aviation-focused, and designed to help students get ready for aerospace and aviation careers. It will also offer multiple STEM related pathways and a college preparatory curriculum.

The school’s temporary location will be at the Foundation of Life Church in Bessemer. The permanent building will be located at the Bessemer Municipal Airport, featuring an aviation simulator lab, a digital lab, and an aviation shop so students can work on aircrafts.

“We are still negotiating the ground lease at the airport,” AAHS Founder and CEO Ruben Morris said. “But we’re making progress and I’m confident we’ll break ground on the new building this year.”

If you would like to learn more about the school, click here, email info@alaahs.org, or call 205-538-0702.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl A. Hickmon
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National President dies following recent illness
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Bridge to close to vehicles until replaced
Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Bridge in Birmingham to restrict vehicle traffic
UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human
Brain-dead human receives first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney from UAB

Latest News

SBA disaster loan deadline approaching in Alabama
Hueytown Police say a juvenile is in custody after shooting at officers on Friday.
Juvenile arrested in Hueytown after firing shots at officers
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
Auburn students are showing their dedication to the Auburn men’s basketball program. Students...
Auburn students camp out ahead of game against Kentucky