No classes on Friday for Tuscaloosa City Public School students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - No school on Friday for public school children within the Tuscaloosa City School district.

COVID is being blamed. In fact, city school leaders say nearly 3% of the student population tested positive for the virus, and more than 3% of school district employees have tested positive.

“Classrooms are still vacant and the second part of that is that means our teachers and out staff here in the building have to cover, so it would be a shortage of substitute teachers,” said Tuscaloosa City Public School Superintendent Mike Daria.

Superintendent Daria says classes will resume on Monday but only through virtual learning. In-house learning begins next Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.