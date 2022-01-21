Legion FC opening season against ATL UTD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Legion FC will welcome Atlanta United to Protective Stadium Sunday, February 20.

The Major League Soccer club comes to the Magic City for a pre-season friendly.

This match will mark the time Legion FC plays in Protective Stadium, their new home.

“This exhibition is a great opportunity to play in our new home, Protective Stadium,” said Jay Heaps, Legion FC President and General Manager. “We are excited to test ourselves and open our 2022 season against a premier MLS opponent in Atlanta United.”

A kick-off time will be announced at a later date.

