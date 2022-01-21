Juvenile arrested in Hueytown after firing shots at officers

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police say a juvenile is in custody after shooting at officers on Friday.

Police say that around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a domestic situation, involving a juvenile with a firearm. When the officers arrived at the house, the juvenile immediately started shooting out of the home. Authorities say the juvenile then started walking down the road when more shots were fired in a wooded area, where officers set up a perimeter.

Police later spoke to the juvenile by phone, before he peacefully surrendered to officers on Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive and Forest Road. Authorities say officers did not fire shots during this incident.

