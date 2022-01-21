LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Juvenile arrested in Hueytown after firing shots at officers

Hueytown Police say a juvenile is in custody after shooting at officers on Friday.
Hueytown Police say a juvenile is in custody after shooting at officers on Friday.(Live 5/File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police say a juvenile is in custody after shooting at officers on Friday.

Police say that around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a domestic situation, involving a juvenile with a firearm. When the officers arrived at the house, the juvenile immediately started shooting out of the home. Authorities say the juvenile then started walking down the road when more shots were fired in a wooded area, where officers set up a perimeter.

Police later spoke to the juvenile by phone, before he peacefully surrendered to officers on Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive and Forest Road. Authorities say officers did not fire shots during this incident.

***MEDIA RELEASE***

Posted by Hueytown Police Department on Friday, January 21, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheryl A. Hickmon
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National President dies following recent illness
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Bridge to close to vehicles until replaced
Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Bridge in Birmingham to restrict vehicle traffic
UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human
Brain-dead human receives first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney from UAB

Latest News

SBA disaster loan deadline approaching in Alabama
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School is now open for enrollment to students, as it...
Open enrollment underway for Alabama Aerosapce and Aviation High School
Auburn students are showing their dedication to the Auburn men’s basketball program. Students...
Auburn students camp out ahead of game against Kentucky