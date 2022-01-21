LawCall
Hoover city leaders considering mixed use developments to spur economic development

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover city leaders and community members gathered Thursday to discuss the future of the city. One of the main themes was development.

City leaders are getting creative when it comes to business development in Hoover. The mayor stressed he wants to avoid stagnation and keep moving forward.

Still, many businesses have closed their doors over the last two years, with others simply shifting to online retail only.

“It’s certainly something we do combat, but we know that as long as we have a population that has the funds to shop they will continue to build stores here. We have got that. The city is attractive, it’s easy to get to for shoppers all throughout the metro, and really from the entire state,” said Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.

The city now looking to a popular development tool to encourage both businesses and people to move in to the city of Hoover.

“One thing that we are looking at strongly in our city is mixed use. We have got some great opportunities for redevelopment throughout the city. We saw a really nice development up in Bluff Park. We are seeing something’s in Tabersaw, so yea we will talk about mixed use in particular around the Galleria and Patton Creek,” said Mayor Brocato.

The mayor stressed his administration also remains focused on the I-459 interchange work, and exploring the potential for a performing arts center in the city.

