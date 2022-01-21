First Alert for cloudy and cold temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a very cold start to the day with most spots in the mid to upper 20s. When you factor in the wind from the north at 5-15 mph, it makes it feel like it is in the teens and lower 20s. Make sure you wear layers and grab the heavy coat before you walk out the door. Most roads should be fine this morning, but I can’t rule out a few slick spots near bridges and overpasses due to the recent rainfall. Just use caution while driving this morning. Assume anything that looks wet is ice. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with cloud cover continuing across the area. We are watching moisture along the Gulf Coast that will impact Georgia and the Carolinas later today giving them a chance for wintry weather. A winter weather advisory is out for Baldwin and Mobile counties this morning for the chance for light freezing rain this morning. Use caution if you plan on traveling down in that direction. We will remain dry and cold today with a cloudy sky. Temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 30s this afternoon. Cloud cover could slowly decrease late this evening in parts of northwest Alabama. Plan for temperatures to drop near freezing this evening at 6-7 PM.

First Alert for Very Cold Temperatures Saturday Morning: Cloud cover is forecast to slowly decrease tonight into tomorrow morning. With departing cloud cover, temperatures may end up colder tomorrow morning with many spots in the low to mid 20s. Make sure you drip your faucets and bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. We will end up with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky Saturday with temperatures warming into the mid 40s. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

More Sunshine Sunday: Sunday is shaping up to be mostly sunny and cool. Temperatures in the morning could start out in the low to mid 20s. Temperatures will trend a little warmer in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for rain to return Monday night into Tuesday. Monday will likely start out sunny with temperatures in the upper 20s. Plan for cloud cover to increase throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 50s. An area of low pressure will likely develop in the Gulf of Mexico spreading showers across the Southeast. Heaviest rainfall will likely occur across the Gulf Coast. Plan for showers to move in Monday night and continue into the afternoon hours of Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will end up slightly cooler than Monday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The rain should move out by Tuesday evening with drier weather expected for the middle of next week. The timing of the rain could change over the weekend, so make sure you check in with us for new updates. The rest of next week is shaping up to be dry and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

