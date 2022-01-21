LawCall
Dump truck falls into sinkhole in Birmingport

Dump truck falls into sinkhole in Birmingport
(Ryan Cartee)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews in Birmingport are investigating after a dump truck fell inside of a sinkhole.

Officials with the Birmingport Fire Department say a man was eating lunch in the truck in the parking lot of a grocery store, when the ground gave way. The back end of the truck fell about six to eight feet. Officials say it looks like a culvert under the ground dropped away. Officials say there was some diesel leakage, but crews stopped most of it from getting into the creek near the road. No injuries have been reported.

The Jefferson County EMA and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management are investigating.

