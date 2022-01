BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A private plane was disabled Friday after it turned off the runway to taxi and rolled off into the mud.

One wheel was stuck in the mud. Crews worked to get the plane moved.

The incident closed Runway 6, but Runway 3-6 remained open.

No word on any injuries.

