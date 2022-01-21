Birmingham Housing Authority president and CEO to resign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) President and CEO David A. Northern, Sr. will be stepping down as President and CEO. The announcement was made on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

“Serving as President and CEO of the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has been nothing short of rewarding. In the time I have spent in Birmingham, I have had the privilege of working with an esteemed group of colleagues and advocates who share the same commitment to the clients HABD serves and this decision was made only after careful consideration,” said President and CEO David A. Northern, Sr.

“While my resignation is in transition and not immediate, I will continue working with the Board of Commissioners to ensure future leadership is in place and solidified before my departure,” continued Northern. I appreciate HABD, its Board of Commissioners, our clients, and the City of Birmingham for welcoming me and allowing me to help further HABD’s overall mission. I have absolutely no doubt that HABD will continue to be Alabama’s leader in providing affordable and safe housing for families. Thank you to all who have supported me and the Birmingham Housing Authority. It has been a great pleasure to serve.”

In November 2021, WBRC interviewed Northern about security upgrades added to Birmingham’s Kingston community after a child was shot in the area. HABD installed new street lights, license plate readers, more frequent police patrols, and new cameras.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.