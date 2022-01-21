Auburn students camp out ahead of game against Kentucky

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn students are showing their dedication to the Auburn men’s basketball program.

Students are camping out in the cold at Auburn Arena to make sure they get inside first for Saturday’s game against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight, but that doesn’t seem to bother dozens of fans looking for a heated top-15 matchup.

The Tigers are sitting at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, tying their highest position ever and just missing out of the top spot by four votes for the week. The Tigers are on a 14-game winning streak and are 17-1 overall so far for the season, including 6-0 in SEC play.

They are having fun passing the time! pic.twitter.com/NBgbXNBx66 — Sally Pitts (@SallyPitts_WSFA) January 21, 2022

Tip off against the Wildcats is scheduled for noon Saturday.

