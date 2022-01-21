LawCall
Ascension St. Vincent’s on payroll following Kronos outage

(WTVG)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ascension St. Vincent’s released new information Friday concerning employee payroll and pay reconciliation following the Kronos outage in December.

Kronos was the victim of a massive ransomware attack.

Because of the attack some affected employees were underpaid during the time period and some were overpaid.

Statement from Ascension on Pay Reconciliation (Kronos Outage): Now that Kronos has recently restored access for its thousands of customers following the ransomware attack that impacted its timekeeping and scheduling system, we have been able to reconcile our associates’ payroll for the three pay periods impacted by the Kronos outage. Associates who were underpaid as a result of the Kronos outage were paid their underpayment amount on January 21, 2022. Associates who were overpaid as a result of the Kronos outage will be asked to repay the amount they were overpaid beginning in February through payroll deductions or, if the associate so chooses, application of paid time off accrued hours. We will provide flexibility on timing and method of repayment for all associates.

