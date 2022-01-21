LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

150 COVID-19 samples from Hoover testing site damaged in shipping and handling

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people who tested at the COVID-19 mass testing site in Hoover will need to retest after some samples were damaged.

This affects about 150 people who tested this week.

The Jefferson County Health Department released this statement from the vendor:

“There were around 150 samples that were damaged in shipping and handling. We sent out a text message to all those persons asking them to come retest and they will be moved to the front of the line. It was a shipping and handling issue and we have contacted all of those persons with those instructions.”

To register for a test, you can click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Police investigating homicide after two people found dead in Helena
Leeds drug bust
Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
How to order at-home COVID tests online
Birmingham woman orders FREE at-home COIVD-19 tests, urges others to do the same
OYS investigation on contract mistake
Couple loses $1,100 over salesman’s mistake

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
No school on Friday for public school children within the Tuscaloosa City School district.
No classes on Friday for Tuscaloosa City Public School students
Schools navigating COVID
Schools navigating COVID
UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human
Brain-dead human receives first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney from UAB