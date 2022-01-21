150 COVID-19 samples from Hoover testing site damaged in shipping and handling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people who tested at the COVID-19 mass testing site in Hoover will need to retest after some samples were damaged.

This affects about 150 people who tested this week.

The Jefferson County Health Department released this statement from the vendor:

“There were around 150 samples that were damaged in shipping and handling. We sent out a text message to all those persons asking them to come retest and they will be moved to the front of the line. It was a shipping and handling issue and we have contacted all of those persons with those instructions.”

