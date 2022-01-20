LawCall
West AlabamaWorks to conduct virtual hiring fair

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - West AlabamaWorks announced that they will host a virtual hiring fair on Monday, January 24.

West AlabamaWorks is partnering with Mercedes-Benz US International for the hiring fair. The fair is specifically targeted for those who are looking to work in the automotive industry.

If you are interested in participating in this event, you can fill out an online profile here.

