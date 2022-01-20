LawCall
Tuscaloosa County District Attorney speaks out on recent crime trend

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just a few weeks removed from 2021 in which Tuscaloosa County ended the year with 22 homicides, and the new year has picked up where the old year left off. Recently, a Tuscaloosa County High School freshman was gunned down.

Of the 22 homicides that happened in Tuscaloosa County, 16 homicides took place within the Tuscaloosa city limits in 2021.

The most recent murder took place on January 17th, when 16-year-old David Martin Jr., was shot and killed just inside the Northport city limits.

District Attorney Hays Webb says they are constantly trying to figure out ways to stop the violence, but in the end, it comes to personal responsibility and accountability.

“This is not in every case but it’s a lot of the cases that we have children, again the defendants were victims who are out in the middle of the night, and we are asking children to raise themselves as children and the parents are rarely held accountable and that is a tremendous problem we have in this community. I don’t think it’s unique to us but it’s absolutely a problem,” said Webb.

Two have been arrested in connection to Martin’s death. Both have been charged with capital murder.

