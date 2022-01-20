LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tallassee mayor released from south Alabama jail

Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, who was arrested in Orange Beach on a domestic...
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, who was arrested in Orange Beach on a domestic violence-strangulation charge on Sunday, has been released from jail on a $20,000 bond.(Source: Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock has bonded out of a south Alabama jail four days after being arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Court documents indicate Hammock was released from the Baldwin County Jail Thursday at approximately 3 p.m.

Hammock’s wife has been granted a protection order by an Elmore County judge that bars the mayor from contacting his wife or going to where she lives. A hearing on the protection order is scheduled for Jan. 31.

The restraining order request claims the mayor physically assaulted his wife with his fists and feet while he was wearing boots. She also alleges that he pushed her against a wall, choked her and said he was going to kill her.

Hammock, elected to the mayor’s office in 2016, is currently suing the city council and the city for being terminated as superintendent of the city’s utility system, according to a December lawsuit.

He’s currently running for a seat on the Alabama Public Service Commission but remains in office as mayor.

The Tallassee City Council released this statement on Hammock’s arrest earlier in the week:

“In regards to the recent arrest of the Mayor, the Council respectfully reminds all citizens that all persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty. The Council is aware of the arrest and charge, and will move forward discussing options with legal counsel.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Police investigating homicide after two people found dead in Helena
Leeds drug bust
Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
How to order at-home COVID tests online
Birmingham woman orders FREE at-home COIVD-19 tests, urges others to do the same
OYS investigation on contract mistake
Couple loses $1,100 over salesman’s mistake

Latest News

Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Bridge to close to vehicles until replaced
Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Bridge in Birmingham to restrict vehicle traffic
UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human
Brain-dead human receives first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney from UAB
"Betty White Challenge" at Two by Two Animal Rescue
"Betty White Challenge" at Two by Two Animal Rescue
First transplant of genetically altered pig kidney to human at UAB
First transplant of genetically altered pig kidney to human at UAB