Skip Holtz will coach the Birmingham Stallions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions are officially back.

Skip Holtz was announced as the head coach on the Colin Cowherd show on FS1 on Thursday, January 20.

Holtz was most recently the head coach at Louisiana Tech.

LATechFB Head Coach Skip Holtz (KNOE)

According to FOX Sports, the red and gold will suit up in April as part of a reborn United States Football League, according to USFL President of Football Operations Brian Woods.

“We’re excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL” said Brian Woods.

Officials with the USFL and FOX Sports unveiled the eight franchises on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

The league announced its eight teams would be divided into a North Division consisting of Michigan, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and a South Division with Houston, New Orleans and Tampa Bay joining Birmingham.

Kirby Wilson, a head coach for the first time in his 36-year career, 24 in the NFL, will lead the Pittsburgh Maulers. The pair join Bart Andrus (Philadelphia Stars), Todd Haley (Tampa Bay Bandits), Mike Riley (New Jersey Generals), and Kevin Sumlin (Houston Gamblers), all named to their positions earlier this month.

“Filling two more head coach positions is another huge step forward for the league as we move towards kickoff,” said Brian Woods, USFL President of Football Operations. “In Skip and Kirby, we’ve secured two outstanding professionals, who, like the coaches already announced, have decades of experience either in the NFL or college, a love of coaching, and a commitment to the quality league we’re building.”

The USFL will hold a player selection meeting from Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Wednesday, Feb. 23, and training camps will open on Monday, March 21. Each USFL team will carry a 38-man active roster plus a seven-man practice squad, and players will receive base compensation in addition to being eligible for victory bonuses.

FOX Sports announced earlier this year they would be bringing back the spring league in 2022.

While leaders from Birmingham, Jefferson County and the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex have been working on an agreement with the league’s broadcast partner FOX Sports to host all of the inaugural season’s games at the brand new Protective Stadium, league officials did not specify today where the games would be played. We’re told the host city will be announced soon.

Birmingham, Tampa and Philadelphia are the only cities in the new version of the USFL that were represented at the birth of the original league that played from 1983 to 1985, folding under hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. The Stallions had strong fan support and fielded a team that included running back Joe Cribbs, quarterback Cliff Stoudt, and kicker Scott Norwood, all of whom would move on to the NFL after the league’s demise.

More information about the league can be found at its website: usfl2.com

We are the Birmingham Stallions 🐎 pic.twitter.com/LOUDD7Sa4m — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) November 22, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.