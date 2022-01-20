LawCall
A rare chance to play for the home team: Austin Weber is Hoover’s hockey star

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Birmingham Bulls are on a two-game winning streak.

It’s the first back to back wins of the season.

Another milestone for the team this year? They signed their first homegrown player.

The ice at the Pelham Civic Complex is home to Austin Weber in more ways than one.

A Hoover native, Weber chose the one sport statistically even more physical.

“I don’t even mind getting hit honestly,” Weber said.

Weber has played pro hockey all over the country including Minnesota, Ohio, and North Dakota.

In December, he came home.

“It’s a little weird, especially because I saw how the rink use to be when it was older, then it turned into this,” Weber said. “I’m playing here every day, lot of memories here.”

For the first time in his career, his family attends every home game.

“They sit right up there, right above the Zamboni door, I see them every time I come off the ice,” Weber added.

He may even hear them over the loud crowd if he ever gets in a fight.

“My Mom and Dad are definitely there trying to get to the glass, banging on it,” Weber said.

Weber wants to continue climbing up the professional hockey ranks.

“There’s always guys trying to get your spot in this league, and you’re trying to get to the next league, so you just gotta keep putting in work,” Weber said.

No matter where his career takes him next, the right wing will always remember how it felt suiting up for his hometown.

“It’s just surreal to see all of them watching me playing for the Bulls,” Weber said.

Bulls are at home Friday and Saturday night this week. Check out their schedule here.

