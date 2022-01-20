Princeton Baptist Medical Center celebrates 100th birthday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Princeton Baptist Medical Center celebrated it’s 100th birthday with a celebration for employees and staff.

Employees at Princeton were given gifts and t-shirts to celebrate the day. Princeton also honored longtime employees Lonnie Wilder and Carol Donaldson. Both Wilder and Donaldson have been working at Princeton for almost 47 years.

Happy birthday to Princeton Baptist Medical Center!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.