Princeton Baptist Medical Center celebrates 100th birthday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Princeton Baptist Medical Center celebrated it’s 100th birthday with a celebration for employees and staff.

Employees at Princeton were given gifts and t-shirts to celebrate the day. Princeton also honored longtime employees Lonnie Wilder and Carol Donaldson. Both Wilder and Donaldson have been working at Princeton for almost 47 years.

Happy birthday to Princeton Baptist Medical Center!

