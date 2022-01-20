Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man and a woman were found dead in a home on Piney Woods Drive. Authorities say there are other family members that live in the home. So far, no word on how the victims died, but police say foul play is involved.

Authorities say they do not believe this was a random act, and that there is one person of interest they are currently looking for. Police also say they’ve spoken with several neighbors and other family members as well in this investigation.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.