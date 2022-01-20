LawCall
Police ask for help solving homicide at Birmingham apartment complex

Da’Ontay Jarrett was fatally shot at 926 Aspen Drive on December 5, 2021.
Da’Ontay Jarrett was fatally shot at 926 Aspen Drive on December 5, 2021.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help solving a homicide.

Da’Ontay Jarrett was fatally shot at the Adona Apartment Complex located at 926 Aspen Drive on December 5, 2021.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Jarrett’s body lying unresponsive on a staircase.

Da’Ontay Jarrett was fatally shot on December 5, 2021.
Da’Ontay Jarrett was fatally shot on December 5, 2021.(Birmingham PD)

The preliminary investigation suggests Jarrett was walking in the parking lot when an unknown suspect fired shots at him. The suspect left the scene in a silver sedan.

Currently, there is no one in custody.

If there is anyone with information which will help detectives, please contact the Homicide Division directly at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

