Staffing shortages sends some Jefferson County Schools to remote learning

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson Co. has released a list of schools moving to remote learning due to staffing issues associated with COVID.

The following schools will began remote learning at various times, but the school board anticipates they will return to in-person instruction on Monday January 24.

Bragg Middle

Brookville Elementary

Clay Elementary

Fultondale High

Hueytown Primary

Hueytown Intermediate

Hueytown Middle

Kermit Johnson Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Pinson Elementary

