Staffing shortages sends some Jefferson County Schools to remote learning
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson Co. has released a list of schools moving to remote learning due to staffing issues associated with COVID.
The following schools will began remote learning at various times, but the school board anticipates they will return to in-person instruction on Monday January 24.
- Bragg Middle
- Brookville Elementary
- Clay Elementary
- Fultondale High
- Hueytown Primary
- Hueytown Intermediate
- Hueytown Middle
- Kermit Johnson Elementary
- Lipscomb Elementary
- Pinson Elementary
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.