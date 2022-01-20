LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Instagram rolling out paid subscriptions pilot program

Instagram is rolling out a pilot program that allows creators to charge monthly fees for...
Instagram is rolling out a pilot program that allows creators to charge monthly fees for exclusive content.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Would you pay for content on Instagram? The social media platform’s owner thinks you might.

Parent company Meta is rolling out a pilot program that allows a small group of test creators to offer subscriptions for exclusive content on Instagram live and stories.

They can charge as little as 99 cents and as much as $100 a month.

For now, the content creators get to pocket all that money, but Meta, which also owns Facebook, will start taking a cut next year.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the percentage his company will keep won’t exceed 30%.

Instagram isn’t the only social media platform to experiment with paid subscriptions. Twitter has an option for its creators to charge monthly fees up to $10 for exclusive content.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Police investigating homicide after two people found dead in Helena
Leeds drug bust
Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
How to order at-home COVID tests online
Birmingham woman orders FREE at-home COIVD-19 tests, urges others to do the same
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
OYS investigation on contract mistake
Couple loses $1,100 over salesman’s mistake

Latest News

FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI for handling of sexual abuse cases in German diocese
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas competes in a 500 meter race in Philadelphia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022....
NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes
UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human
UAB announces first transplant of genetically altered pig kidney in human
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in...
EXPLAINER: What endemic means for COVID-19