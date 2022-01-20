LawCall
Gulfport man to serve 30 years for child sex crimes

37-year-old Joshua David Hollon of Gulfport, MS was sentenced to two counts of Sexual Battery of a Child.(Office of District Attorney W. Crosby Parker)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to sex crimes against a 14-year-old girl. The judge in the case said the details were “some of the most disturbing since I have been on the bench.”

Joshua David Hollon, 37, was sentenced this week at the Stone County Courthouse by Judge Randi P. Mueller. Hollon was actually sentenced to 40 years, with 10 years suspended and no chance at early release or parole.

The crimes happened over a period of six years in Gulfport and Hancock County. Officials began investigating in May 2020 after the teenage victim came forward.

“A forensic interview was conducted at Hope Haven Child Advocacy Center in Waveland where details were provided by the child that led to the collection of forensic, digital, and DNA evidence directly supporting the child’s statements,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case.

During sentencing, the victim provided a heartfelt note to the Court.

Judge Mueller then addressed the defendant prior to sentencing saying, “The facts of your case are some of the most disturbing since I have been on the bench. The details, length of time, and things you did are inexcusable. I can’t imagine how they will impact her life now and in the future. Hopefully, she will recover. You were in a position of trust you were there to protect her, instead, you inflicted the most unspeakable harm on this child, and you made her feel it was her fault. It was not her fault.”

District Attorney W. Crosby Parker praised the girl’s courage to come forward.

“This conviction was possible due to the courage of this child and the outstanding investigation of the Gulfport Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, and other Multi-Disciplinary Team partners to include Hope Haven and CASA, who provided Remi, a courthouse therapy dog, who assisted the victim during the defendant’s plea. The resolution of this case ends not only abuse, but also helps in the healing process,” said DA Parker.

