LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Full-time employees at Chilton County Schools to get bonus

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Full-time employees with Chilton County Schools will get a $500 bonus, according to Superintendent Jason Griffin.

Griffin confirmed the Board Of Education approved the bonus, and the full-time employees will be getting the bonus as a way to say thank you for all they’ve done during in the pandemic. The one time payment will be given out Feb 28, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Police investigating homicide after two people found dead in Helena
Leeds drug bust
Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
How to order at-home COVID tests online
Birmingham woman orders FREE at-home COIVD-19 tests, urges others to do the same
OYS investigation on contract mistake
Couple loses $1,100 over salesman’s mistake

Latest News

No arrests have been made.
Childersburg High School, middle school switch to remote learning after bomb threat
Birmingham Stallions, USFL to return in April 2022
Skip Holtz will coach the Birmingham Stallions
WBRC Noon News Brief
WBRC Noon News Brief
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported over 26,000 COVID-19 in the state’s public...
Alabama schools report over 26K COVID-19 cases