Full-time employees at Chilton County Schools to get bonus

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Full-time employees with Chilton County Schools will get a $500 bonus, according to Superintendent Jason Griffin.

Griffin confirmed the Board Of Education approved the bonus, and the full-time employees will be getting the bonus as a way to say thank you for all they’ve done during in the pandemic. The one time payment will be given out Feb 28, 2022.

