First Alert for breezy conditions and cold temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We had a strong cold front move through overnight giving us heavy rainfall and some thunder. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing most of the rain continuing to fall along and south of I-20/59 this morning. Rain should slowly advance to the southeast this morning and move into south Alabama by this afternoon leaving us mostly dry. Just slow down if you have to be on the roads this morning as they are very slick from all of the rain last night. Big story today will be the cold temperatures as Jill and Wes was talking about yesterday. Temperatures are dropping in parts of northwest Alabama and all of us will see dropping temperatures throughout the morning as cold air moves in from the north. We will likely all drop into the 30s by mid-morning. We will monitor temperatures in Marion, Winston, Fayette, Walker, and Cullman counties this morning. If temperatures drop below freezing, there’s a small chance we could see standing water turn to ice on bridges and overpasses. Overall, I’m not too concern with freezing rain or ice across Central Alabama today. Temperatures will struggle to warm this afternoon. We will likely remain in the 30s all day long with temperatures struggling to hit 40°F. When you factor in northerly winds at 10-20 mph, it will feel several degrees colder. Good news about the wind is that it will help evaporate and dry the water off the roads. Make sure you dress warmly and grab a thick winter coat before you step outside. We will stay cloudy today, so I doubt we will see any sunshine to warm us up this afternoon.

First Alert for Freezing Temperatures: We will likely stay dry tonight with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 20s. Make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. Friday will likely end up mostly cloudy with cloud cover slowly dissipating late in the day. Temperatures will slow to warm thanks to the clouds holding in place. Plan for highs tomorrow in the lower 40s with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures tomorrow afternoon will likely end up in the 30s, so be ready for another cold winter day.

Weekend Forecast: Models have trended drier with most of the moisture staying well to our south over the next couple of days. Confidence is increasing that we will see a dry weekend across Central Alabama. We will hold on to some cloud cover Saturday morning, but clouds are forecast to decrease giving way to a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon. Morning temperatures will end up cold in the low to mid 20s. Highs Saturday afternoon are forecast to warm into the mid 40s. Sunday will end up similar with a cold start with temperatures in the mid 20s. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will trend slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Make sure you bring your pets inside and perhaps drip the faucets Friday night into Saturday morning.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for rain early next week. Monday will end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll start the day with temperatures near 30°F with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase Monday evening, and we could see a few showers develop south of I-20/59 as an area of low pressure develops off the Gulf Coast. It will spread rain from west to east across the Southeast Monday night into Tuesday. Higher rainfall totals will likely stay in south Alabama. Rain is forecast to move out by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures next week are forecast to remain slightly below average with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

