Etowah Co. COVID positivity rate has doubled in last week

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Over 50% of COVID tests taken in Etowah County this year have been positive, with over 3,000 cases reported in the last few weeks.

In less than one week, the positive number of cases in Etowah County have more than doubled.

Emergency management officials fear what may happen if this spike continues. It’s not just impacting the community, but first responders and health care workers.

“We’re definitely in a critical time right now,” says Breonna Cole, an Emergency Management Specialist with the Gadsden Etowah County EMA. “We’re at 56% positivity rate in the county. Which is, I mean that’s extreme. But our emergency services, the ambulances, our hospitals, all of our fire and EMS, they’re all very overwhelmed.”

Cole says in 2020 there were about 10,000 cases of COVID in the county. Based on the way things are going now the county may surpass that.

“Then in 2021 we had sort of the same total, around 10,000 or so,” says Cole. “Just for 2022 and of course we’re just in January we’ve had 3250 cases. So that right there should show everyone the severity of the numbers we’re seeing right now.”

Which is why Cole wants to remind people to use the resources available at the health department and throughout Etowah County to help with the fight against COVID.

“They do vaccines. That’s flu as well. COVID and flu and then testing. You can call the health department and make an appointment. Also the quality of life in Gadsden. You can call to schedule vaccinations there and they are also doing children five and up. You can give them a call for that.”

For more information call 256-547-6311 or click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.