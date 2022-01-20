LawCall
City of Hoover asking those impacted by historic flooding to apply for FEMA assistance by Feb. 21

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting an update on the flooding repairs in Hoover after some areas received more than 10 inches of rain last October.

City Administrator Allan Rice says so far, the city has completed 25 of 27 drainage and infrastructure repairs. They have a couple of projects left including fixing flooding issues along Deo Dara Drive at Star Lake near the golf course.

The city did receive almost 400 reports of damage to private property. Rice says if you received damage from the flooding then you are strongly encouraged to apply for disaster assistance sooner rather than later because the deadline is approaching.

“Anybody who believes they have experienced damage needs to be sure that they have applied for that assistance by February 21,” Rice said.

Rice tells us the city has collected all damage reports from property owners at the city’s expense and turned them over to FEMA which is now handling all claims.

You can apply for disaster assistance here or call 800-621-FEMA or 800-462-7585.

You can find more info about progress of the repairs in Hoover here.

