Childersburg High School, middle school switch to remote learning after bomb threat

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and teachers at Childersburg High School and Childersburg Middle School switched to remote learning Thursday due to a bomb threat called into the high school on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made.

The threat is being investigated by the Childersburg Police Department with help from Talladega County Sheriffs Office, the FBI Gadsden Field Office and the East Metro Area Crime Center (EMACC).

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Childersburg Police Department Investigations at 256-378-5747.

