Child pornography and sex abuse suspect arrested on new charges

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man arrested and charged for sex acts against a relative and possessing hundreds images of child pornography has been arrested again for using the internet to solicit child porn.

In February 2021, 72-year-old Michael John Carter was charged with Possession of Obscene Matter and Sexual Abuse 1st degree.

In November 2021 the Hoover Special Victims Unit received information that Carter, who was out on bond awaiting trial in his initial case, was again using the internet to solicit porn.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a motel on State Farm Parkway in Homewood where Carter was staying. Investigators say they discovered multiple images of suspected child pornography on electronic devices in Carter’s possession.

Carter is currently in custody at the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail where he will be held without bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.