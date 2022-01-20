LawCall
Child pornography and sex abuse suspect arrested on new charges

Michael John Carter
Michael John Carter(Hoover PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man arrested and charged for sex acts against a relative and possessing hundreds images of child pornography has been arrested again for using the internet to solicit child porn.

In February 2021, 72-year-old Michael John Carter was charged with Possession of Obscene Matter and Sexual Abuse 1st degree.

In November 2021 the Hoover Special Victims Unit received information that Carter, who was out on bond awaiting trial in his initial case, was again using the internet to solicit porn.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a motel on State Farm Parkway in Homewood where Carter was staying. Investigators say they discovered multiple images of suspected child pornography on electronic devices in Carter’s possession.

Carter is currently in custody at the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail where he will be held without bond.

