Bonus Approved for Chilton County School Employees

By Shilo Groover
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Educators have been on the front lines since the pandemic began, and that’s why the Chilton County Board of Education has approved a $500 bonus for all full time employees.

“Our employees have gone above and beyond in so many ways as most educators have since this started, whether they are a bus driver, custodian, teacher, or administrator they deserve some kind of token of our appreciation and so we were very pleased to be able to do that,” says superintendent Jason Griffin.

He requested the bonus as a way to stay “thank you”

“Every educator in the state in the nation has gone above and beyond on the frontlines just like healthcare workers,” says Griffin.

For him, it’s especially personal, and he says the staff in the school district are like family.

“I have been in Chilton County Schools a long time, I was a student, a teacher, and a coach and an administrator and now the superintendent,” says Griffin. “These people are truly family and it’s a warm feeling and you get emotional thinking about recognizing our employees.”

The bonuses will be paid out next month.

