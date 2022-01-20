Betty White Challenge having impacts around Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Betty White would have turned 100 years old this week.

The TV icon was known for her humor, but also her animal activism, that’s why those who loved her most are honoring her legacy in a special way.

Local animal rescue organizations are feeling the love from the Betty White Challenge this week.

What started as a hashtag on social media is now making a huge difference for pets who need the extra love.

Two by Two Animal Rescue in Bessemer has a lot in common with the late Betty White.

“She was such an advocate and stands for what Two by Two stands for,” Volunteer and Foster Coordinator Lindsey Setser, said.

White was best known as an actress.

“I am a huge fan of Golden Girls,” Setser said.

White’s lasting legacy may just be the impact she’s having on animal rescues.

The Betty White Challenge encourages people to give back to local animal shelters.

Two by Two has raised more than 15 thousand dollars in White’s honor in a matter of days.

“In the last two weeks, we’ve taken in 25 dogs and 20 applications for foster, and for donations, it’s been incredible,” Setser said. “Absolutely incredible how many people have been so generous to the organization and blessing our animals.”

Setser says it is a big deal in our state.

“Especially in Alabama, our strays are taken to shelters and dumped,” Setser added. “With us not having the spayed and neuter laws like some of the other states.”

Two by Two is using money the from the challenge to rehabilitate dogs coming from unimaginable situations.

“We want to help the dogs that need it the most,” Setser said.

A lot of foster dogs this week have been named either Betty or Rose in honor of the activist, which Setser said is great!

She hopes everyone will continue to honor White’s memory by supporting animal shelters beyond the social media challenge.

“It’s important to keep her legacy going,” Setser said. “I feel like we will always have a Betty and a Rose.”

Some of the money from the Betty White challenge helped Nellie, who is healing from having an embedded collar around her neck. It was a pretty gruesome injury, but now she’s healing thanks to Two by Two .

The sweet girl is ready for her forever home.

Two by Two is still taking donations. If you want to give, you can Venmo @twobytworescue, or donate online here.

They also accept donations by mail. You can send to:

P.O. Box 708

Helena, AL 35080

