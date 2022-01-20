All Shelby Co. Schools temporarily transitioning to remote learning

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - All Shelby County Schools are temporarily transitioning to remote learning due to the high number of faculty, students, and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the inability to staff schools effectively.

The district will transition to remote starting Friday, January 21 through Tuesday, January 25.

Classes will resume on campus Wednesday, January 26.

According to a news release, the school district as a whole is experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers and substitute support staff, which is hindering the ability to operate schools. After reviewing school data, there is a 17% - 35% fill rate for teacher and staff substitutes.

The positivity rate for COVID in Shelby County is 48.8% and continues to rise. The system will monitor both the positivity rate and the ability to staff schools Monday and Tuesday.

Teachers will communicate with students regarding assignments during this remote learning period.

Meals will be handed out on Friday and Monday at each high school from 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.