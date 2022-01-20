Alabama schools report over 26K COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported over 26,000 COVID-19 in the state’s public schools this week.

The number of new cases this week jumped to 26,260. That’s up from 16,035 reported last week.

ADPH gathers weekly reports from each school system and inputs them to its COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard.

Jefferson County Schools reported 1,148 cases, the most of any in the state. Tuscaloosa and Shelby schools followed with 1,121 and 1,072 cases, respectively. Mobile County was the fourth highest at 1,095 cases.

Other systems of note with more than 100 cases include:

Auburn City Schools - 530 cases

Autauga County Schools - 512 cases

Alex City Schools - 121 cases

Chambers County Schools - 112 cases

Elmore County Schools - 405 cases

Enterprise City Schools - 216 cases

Lee County Schools - 240 cases

Opelika City Schools - 231 cases

Montgomery Public Schools - 728

Phenix City Schools - 134 cases

Tallapoosa County Schools - 122 cases

Multiple school systems have opted to return to virtual learning in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

