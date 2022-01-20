16-year-old injured in what police believe was targeted attack
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting outside a gas station in Midfield Tuesday evening according to police.
Officers responded to the Citgo Gas Station in the 300 block of B.Y. Williams Sr. Drive around 9:30 p.m.
They arrived to find 16-year-old suffering from non life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Children’s hospital.
Police believe the victim was targeted. The suspect vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Jeffries at (205)-745-3554.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.