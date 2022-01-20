LawCall
14-year-old charged in fatal Selma shooting

File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A 14-year-old has been charged in a fatal shooting in Selma.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the 14-year-old was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 66-year-old Charles Steele.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Jan. 5 on the corner 3rd Avenue and Broad Street, Jackson said. Steele was shot and killed.

Jackson said the teenager shot Steele during a robbery.

Jackson said his office has filed a certification petition to certify the 14-year-old as an adult on the capital murder charge. The hearing will be in the upcoming.

This was Selma’s first fatal shooting of the year.

