Willie Mays’ rookie card up for auction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As soon as Willie Mays stepped onto the field as a New York Giants player in 1951 you knew he was destined for greatness. The Giants called up Mays that season and he played 35 games batting .477. Now as part of the Mint25 auction Mays’ 1951 Bowman rookie Card is being auctioned off.

“It wasn’t long ago this card was only worth $25,000, but now it could be ten times that,” said Mike Heffner, president of Leland’s. “It’s now into the top ten and could very well climb even higher as the years go on.”

Mays was born in Fairfield, AL and lived in Westfield. He played ball for the Birmingham Black Barons before making his way to the major leagues and enjoying a Hall of Fame career as he belted 660 home runs. He could hit, hit for power, run, field and throw. Mays could do it all on the diamond.

The 1951 Bowman #305 Willie Mays Rookie Card PSA NM-MT is part of the Mint25 Auction, which runs through January 29 and is being conducted by Lelands. The MINT Collective presented by eBay, a first-of-its-kind event uniting sports collectors, professionals, and investors, announced the launch of The MINT25 Auction, an exclusive and unprecedented collection of 25 of the greatest and most iconic artifacts in sports history. The MINT25 Auction will be conducted by Lelands – the original sports memorabilia auction house – and run online from January 2 – 29.

