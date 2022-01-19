Weaver Police asking for help finding 13-year-old boy
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Weaver Police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy who may be in danger.
Jaylan Levi Roach is believed to be with Alora Bovard. He was last seen January 17 around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Parker Boulevard.
Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Roach is asked to call Weaver Police at (256) 820-0530 or call 911.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.