Vestavia Hills Superintendent steps up as stand in sub amid teacher shortage

Dr. Todd Freeman is subbing in a classroom today.
Dr. Todd Freeman is subbing in a classroom today.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - As Omicron continues to spread and school systems around the state power through staffing shortages, Vestavia Hills City Schools are pulling out all the stops to keep the doors open, even if it means putting the superintendent in the classroom.

VCHS Superintendent Todd Freeman and other board members have been in the classroom standing in as a substitute teachers, according to VHCS board member Jonathan Smith.

“Teacher numbers are low,” Smith said, noting that more and more teachers have been out sick or out dealing with sick children and closed schools. “Todd and others are stepping in for classroom duty where needed,” he said. “I had it over Christmas.”

What a wonderful example to set for the students and the community alike1

