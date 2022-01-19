LawCall
UA System sees increase in COVID-19 cases

(WITN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama System published the first COVID-19 Dashboard update of the Spring 2022 semester after classes began last week.

The numbers are higher than they were before the holiday break.

COVID-19 DATA:

University of Alabama - 358 students, 140 faculty/staff

University of Alabama at Birmingham - 403 students, 150 faculty/staff

University of Alabama in Huntsville - 141 students, 27 faculty/staff

“The UA System Health & Safety Advisory Committee has helped guide data-driven decisions to promote campus safety and allow for multiple successful academic terms since the beginning of the pandemic – including the semesters that began during a surge,” said Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, dean of the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine and CEO of the UAB Health System and UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance. “Our campuses have much higher vaccination rates than the community at large, and we continue to encourage anyone who hasn’t been fully vaccinated and boosted to take advantage of widely available, safe and effective vaccines that overwhelmingly protect from the worst outcomes of the virus.”

