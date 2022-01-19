Suspect arrested after man killed in West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in West End.

24-year-old Clearance Speed Jr. was arrested for the death of 56-year-old Richard Spence. Police say Spence was shot multiple times after an argument on January 14th.

Speed is charged with Capital Murder and Possession of an Altered Firearm. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

