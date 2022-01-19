LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Troopers confirm 2 Marines dead in military truck crash in North Carolina

Military vehicle crash
Military vehicle crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two Marines have died and several others critically injured after a military truck crashed in Onslow County.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, that’s between Verona and Holly Ridge.

Sgt. Devin Rich with the Highway Patrol said the Marine 7-ton truck was making a right turn onto U.S. 17, lost control, and overturned.

The Marines were thrown from the truck.

Rich said they will be investigating how fast the truck was going, “but we do know it was a little too fast for the right turn.”

A total of 19 Marines were on the truck. The sergeant said he knows that two victims were flown to area hospitals.

The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Onslow County has sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune tells us that base fire and emergency services are on scene providing support. Ambulances also came from Pender and Jones counties.

Troopers say U.S. 17 is expected to reopen shortly to traffic.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leeds drug bust
Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed the fight is not over and ridiculed Republican...
Raw Senate debate in fight to end voting bill filibuster
Clearance Jr Speed
Suspect arrested after man killed in West End
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
Biden says Putin will pay ‘dear price’ if he invades Ukraine
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden: Facing some of the biggest challenges we have seen
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
LIVE: Biden says nation weary from COVID, but US in a better place